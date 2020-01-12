× Patriot’s Julian Edelman Gets Arrested and Cited for Vandalism

(CNN) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night after allegedly jumping on a vehicle and causing damage, according to a police spokeswoman.

Edelman was cited for vandalism and released on a citation, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

He is expected to appear in court on April 13, Albanese said.

Edelman was named MVP in last year’s Super Bowl LIII.

CNN is attempting to reach Edelman and the Patriots for comment.