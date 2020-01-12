One Arrested, Police Searching for Two More Burglary Suspects

Posted 9:15 pm, January 12, 2020, by

NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is behind bars and officers are searching for two others after what police believe may be a string of burglaries.

According to investigators, 32-year-old William McDowell and 28-year-old Erika Bowersox broke into a home along East Noble Street early Sunday morning.

The duo entered through a window in the kitchen and was confronted by the homeowner.

McDowell and Bowersox took off and the homeowner chased them down the street, eventually catching McDowell.

Police say McDowell admitted to being involved in other burglaries in Nanticoke within the last three months.

Bowersox is wanted on burglary charges.

A third person, Nicholas Jamilowski, is also wanted for questioning.

McDowell is locked up on burglary and related offenses.

1 Comment

