Jeep Club Simulate Search and Rescue Drill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Members of 570 Jeeps Club participated in their first-ever emergency drill.

Drivers started at Price Chopper and took their vehicles for a search and rescue scenario.

The group is a volunteer, non-profit club that works to promote responsible off-roading and outdoor recreation.

"Part of the mission of that is search and rescue," said 570 Jeep president Joshua Doyle. "We have about a dozen new members out there today, we're going over basic dispatch policy and basic search technique."

If you're interested in learning more about the 570 Jeeps Club, click here.