Jeep Club Simulate Search and Rescue Drill

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Members of 570 Jeeps Club participated in their first-ever emergency drill.
Drivers started at Price Chopper and took their vehicles for a search and rescue scenario.
The group is a volunteer, non-profit club that works to promote responsible off-roading and outdoor recreation.
"Part of the mission of that is search and rescue," said 570 Jeep president Joshua Doyle. "We have about a dozen new members out there today, we're going over basic dispatch policy and basic search technique."
41.435676 -75.617509