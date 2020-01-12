Jeep Club Simulate Search and Rescue Drill

Posted 6:24 pm, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 06:25PM, January 12, 2020

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Members of 570 Jeeps Club participated in their first-ever emergency drill.

Drivers started at Price Chopper and took their vehicles for a search and rescue scenario.

The group is a volunteer, non-profit club that works to promote responsible off-roading and outdoor recreation.

"Part of the mission of that is search and rescue," said  570 Jeep president Joshua Doyle. "We have about a dozen new members out there today, we're going over basic dispatch policy and basic search technique."

If you're interested in learning more about the 570 Jeeps Club, click here.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.