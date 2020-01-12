In Your Neighborhood

Posted 4:37 am, January 12, 2020, by , Updated at 04:39AM, January 12, 2020

ShiverFest 2020

The Lackawanna River Conservation Association will be hosting the 6th Annual ShiverFest in Scranton, Saturday, January 18. Brave the cold with the LRCA and paddle the icy river beginning at Noon. If the frigid fun isn’t your cup of tea, join the “Thaw Party” celebration afterward at the Backyard Ale House for food, beverages, raffles and music. The cost of the “Thaw Party” is $20 but it’ll be $30 including the race.

Lego Club

Did your kids get any Legos for Christmas? They can come out to Scranton, Saturday, January 18, to show off what they can do with the toy. The Lackawanna County Children’s Library is hosting a Lego Club, January 18-19. Have fun during the free build time or put your Lego skills to the test in the design challenges. Kids ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend. Registration is free and required.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

