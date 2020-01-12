Dozens Gather in Scranton to Protest Iran Crisis

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A group gathered Sunday to protests the Iran crisis.
A few dozen people held signs criticizing the Trump administration's decision to attack Iranian general Soleimani and encouraging the government to avoid a war in the Middle East.
Several people spoke on Courthouse Square, including a man who was a war refugee in his native Africa.
"To me, I wasn't after any kind of politicking," said Ushu Mukelo of Scranton. "It was reality because it was reminding me of what I went through as a young child in the Congo."
