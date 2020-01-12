× Church Buys Food Truck to Feed Homeless

PHILADELPHIA — A church in West Philadelphia bought a food truck and will use it to feed the homeless. The Church of Christian Compassion dedicated the food truck on Sunday and handed out samples from its menu.

The congregation raised the money to expand its outreach ministry.

All of the meals will be free.

The church is ready to hit the road.

“We go around the city to just let others know that there is compassion in this city. That’s why we’re here today to display and share out compassion with the Church of Christian Compassion,” Church of Christian Compassion Deacon Jeffrey Henderson said.

The church already gives away 300,000 pounds of food each year through its partnership with Philabundance and Share.