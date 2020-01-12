Bowling Center Hosts Day of Fun for Children with Autism

Posted 6:26 pm, January 12, 2020, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Allied Services' Autism outreach program Parents and Professionals held a day of fun at Chackos Family Bowling Center for children who have autism.

Families took in a few free frames while having the opportunity to have fun in a low-stress setting.

"It's just been a whirlwind of satisfaction to people like me that want to serve families with autism," said Dolphus Teart, co-founder of Parents and Professionals. "I'm looking at doing something that I know how valuable it is for me and my family because we had to do it ourselves."

Parents and Professionals say the day of bowling was all to celebrate their 15th year of serving the community.

