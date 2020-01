Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-Barre, Pa. -- Officer Alan Gribble's final call happened just before 6 a.m. as he finished his last shift for the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

His 26-year career was marked with many services to the community, including being one of the first to respond in October 2015 when a man began firing at officers with a rifle in the Walmart parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township.