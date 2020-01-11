Kevin Roy scored his first goal as a Penguin, David Warsofsky and Anthony Angello added late goals, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-0, snapping the Penguins' five-game losing streak.
WBS Penguins End 5-Game Skid With 3-0 Win over Wolf Pack
