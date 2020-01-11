Some Unpaid Health Agency Workers Receive Paychecks

Posted 5:30 pm, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 05:31PM, January 11, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. — Employees of Sweet Home Health Care who say they haven’t been paid in weeks were given paychecks Saturday but it appears some people are still waiting for the money that’s owed to them.

Workers said they were given a two-hour window to come and pick up this past week’s paycheck.

It’s been three weeks since most staff members have been paid.

Several employees said they took their checks to the bank today but were unable to cash them.

Management at Sweet Home Health Care has yet to comment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.