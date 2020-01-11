× Some Unpaid Health Agency Workers Receive Paychecks

SCRANTON, Pa. — Employees of Sweet Home Health Care who say they haven’t been paid in weeks were given paychecks Saturday but it appears some people are still waiting for the money that’s owed to them.

Workers said they were given a two-hour window to come and pick up this past week’s paycheck.

It’s been three weeks since most staff members have been paid.

Several employees said they took their checks to the bank today but were unable to cash them.

Management at Sweet Home Health Care has yet to comment.