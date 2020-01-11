× Philadelphia Man Dies Jumping Between Rooftops

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Police say a 23-year-old man fell to his death early Saturday morning while jumping between rooftops.

Drexel University identified the victim as Vivek Subramani, a third-year college of medicine student.

Witnesses told police they were jumping between rooftops of their apartment when Subramani did not make the jump and fell two stories down, hitting his head on the ground.

Subramani was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they had been drinking alcohol at an event earlier in the evening.

Police say there was no evidence of narcotics use or foul play.

The incident remains under investigation.