× ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’ Continues Tuesday

(CNN) — The three top winners in “Jeopardy!” history will continue their competition on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on WNEP.

“Jeopardy” alums Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer are vying for the title as the top champ of the champs on the popular game show.

The first competitor to win three matches will receive $1 million and the title of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” The two other contestants will each receive $250,000.

Jenning has two wins, Holzhauer has one and Rutter has yet to win a game.

Jennings became a household name during his record 74-game winning streak, with winnings that totaled $3,370,700.

Rutter holds the title for the most money won by a contestant, across any television game show, raking in $4,688,436 in “Jeopardy!” prize money. He has never lost “Jeopardy!” to a human opponent.

Holzhauer is the record holder for all 15 of the top single-game winnings records on the show. He won the 2019 Tournament of Champions and his winnings total $2,712,216.