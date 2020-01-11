Jefferson Leads Shippensburg Women to Comeback Win Over East Stroudsburg

West Scranton alumna Destiny Jefferson scored a game-high 25 points, including the game-winning bucket, as the Shippensburg women's basketball team erased a 15 point deficit to defeat East Stroudsburg, 70-68.
