Fire Department Demonstrates Life Saving Training Exercises

DALTON, Pa. -- The Dalton Volunteer Fire Company demonstrated how to use personal rescue devices at the Dalton Carnival Grounds.

Manufacturers were on site to make sure all the equipment was being used properly.

Training Chief Ron Stacknick said training activities can help save a life in an emergency situation.

"It basically helps our firefighters feel more confident when entering a dangerous environment that they have options to get out especially at elevated levels," said Stacknick.

The training event was sponsored by Trail Rotary and Rotary International.