WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins teamed up with Keystone Mission to help provide for the homeless and low-income families.

Before the puck dropped at Saturday's game, fans were encouraged to bring hats, socks, and gloves to the clothing drive.

The donations go to Keystone Mission to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.