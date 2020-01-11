Backpacks Banned From Hanover Area Sports Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some spectators were directed back to their vehicles to drop off backpacks diaper bags and large purses as they tried to enter Hanover Area High School for a basketball game.

"What they're looking to do is just be a little bit more proactive to make sure you know to make sure they step in front of anything that could potentially happen in the future," said Hanover boys basketball coach Chris Gray.

Fans are no longer allowed to bring bags larger than a wristlet or small purse to sporting events at Hanover Schools.

Security guards were at basketball games deciding which bags were an acceptable size.

Parents say they were notified about the change in a letter from the district and this post was published on a district Facebook page.

"With a little tag that says not to much to ask and I don't think that it's too much to ask," said Kim Richmond of Hanover Township.

Saturday's middle school matchup between Hanover Area and Susquehanna Prep was the first game where the new policy was in effect.

The two teams faced off Friday night in Kingston and some parents wish they'd been informed.

"And I said if this is the type of school that my kids are playing at then maybe we won't be able to play Hanover anymore," said visiting parent Shelly Lutz. "I don't want my kids in an environment that this is what it's at I mean this is crazy."

During the school week, students walk through this metal detector as a form of security.

One coach said fans typically enter on the opposite side of the building for sports games, he suspects that's why the district is opting for security guards rather than using the metal detector.

"I think any steps we're taking to be proactive and make sure that nothing happens especially in schools with all that is going on across the county today is certainly a positive thing," Gray said.

Hanover was set to host five games Saturday including a rivalry matchup for their varsity squad. Parent Kim Richmond it's a good time to roll out the new protocol.

"It's a big gathering of people that's hard to control I imagine," she explained. "So at the end of the day, something so simple to ask I certainly don't have a problem with it."