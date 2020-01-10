Yum Alert! Girl Scouts Roll out New Cookie for 2020

Girl Scouts have rolled out a new cookie for the new year.

It’s called “Lemon-Up.” It’s a crispy lemon cookie with a citrus glaze that features inspirational messages.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey served up the scoop on the new cookie and highlighted the launch of Girl Scout cookie sales in our area.

Right now, Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania are selling cookies online.

Starting Thursday, January 16, local Girl Scouts will be going door to door selling various boxes of cookies to support their troop activities and community projects. Cookie boxes start at $4.00.

Starting March 13 through April 12, cookie booths will start popping up across our area in public places.

During this timeframe, you can locate a cookie booth in your neighborhood by heading here!

If you’re a business looking to host a Girl Scout cookie booth, call 1-800-692-7816.

For more information on Girl Scouting in our area, head here.

