Veterans Host Blanket, Coat Drive For Homeless Brother and Sisters

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There’s a collection underway at in Hanover Township.

“For homeless veterans, we’re doing a blanket and winter gear drive for them we’re collecting blankets, coats, gloves, hats new or gently used,” explained Karen Declet of Edwardsville.

Declet started The Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in 2014 as a way to honor vets during Christmas time but now has expanded the project.

“We found out how much of a need there is for the homeless veterans how many homeless veterans are out there,” added Declet.

Declet says it was Lucius Washington who brought the need to her attention after lending a helping hand to homeless vets in Luzerne County independently.

“So that touched my heart and made me realize in the military we never leave no body behind. As a commander of a veteran’s organization we can’t leave a veteran behind in the streets,” said Washington, the commander of the AMVets Post 59 in Hanover Township.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 sometimes those in need are forgotten about after the holidays. They’re working to make sure homeless veterans are not left behind.

“The best question is why wouldn’t we help them. I mean if they need help we help. You know like Lucius said you don’t leave a man behind, or a woman,” said Tammy Wenger of Kingston.

These three are joining forces and hosting a blanket and winter apparel drive on January 18th. They say they’re happy to have found like-minded individuals willing to help out

“It’s been overwhelming because we all have our own ideas but we all agree. The main point is helping the homeless veterans, helping veterans, veterans helping veterans,” said Wenger.

Details for the drive are below.

Blanket and Winter Clothes Drive for Homeless Veterans

January 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop off at Black Diamond American Legion

386 Wyoming Avenue,

Kingston

Monetary donations can be mailed to:

AMVets Post 59

Attn: Lucius Washington, COR

578 Fellows Avenue

Hanover Township, PA 18706