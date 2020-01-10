Two Dead After Helicopter Crash Near Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people are dead after a helicopter crash in Cumberland County.

The helicopter went down around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the backyard of a home in Silver Spring Township, a few miles west of Harrisburg.

It was not a medical flight.

Investigators say two people inside the chopper died. The Cumberland County coroner identified the victims as Mark D. Croce and Michael Capriotto, both of Orchard Park, New York, according to CNN-Affiliate WPMT.

The coroner says Croce, 58, was piloting and Capriotto, 63, was a passenger. They were heading to Buffalo from Washington D.C.

A man was inside the home when the helicopter crashed. He is okay.

Officials say no homes were damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been called in to investigate.

There's no word on what caused that helicopter crash outside Harrisburg.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video