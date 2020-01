Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- A big rig carrying bunches of bananas went up in flames in Northumberland County Friday.

Milton Fire Department sent Newswatch 16 some wild shots of the incident.

It was around 9:30 a.m. when the tractor-trailer backed into a dock and caught fire at the Weis Warehouse in Milton.

No one was hurt but the dock suffered some damage and lots of bananas were lost in Northumberland County.