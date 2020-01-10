Skiers, Snowboarders Ride the Mild Temperatures

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The mild temperatures didn't keep die-hard skiers off the slopes Friday in Monroe County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Shawnee Mountain Friday afternoon.

Managers of the resort near Marshalls Creek tell us they've been able to take advantage of the cold nights to make snow.

"I think it's supposed to rain tomorrow, and it looked like just a good day to come really. The snow's pretty smooth I'd say. I don't think it's affecting it much, it's still pretty snowlike, it's not very wet or anything," said Dustin Demarinis, New Jersey.

Right now, 22 of Shawnee's 23 trails are open.

Managers are hoping for some cooler weekend weather for the remainder of the season.

 

