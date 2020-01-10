× Shamokin Safe House to Reopen Next Week

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A safe house in Shamokin is set to reopen next week. The Transitions safe house was heavily damaged in a fire last year and has been closed since last January.

Transitions typically operates out of two safe houses, one in Shamokin and one in Lewisburg. They are places where victims of domestic violence can go.

After the fire, victims were diverted to the Lewisburg house and hotels. Now, the Shamokin location is back.

“We’ve been full since we opened in 2016 and our safe house in Lewisburg is full all of the time also. That’s a reflection of what kind of problem we have,” said Transitions CEO Susan Mathias.

This house in Shamokin has been closed since early last year when it was heavily damaged by fire. The fire started behind an electrical outlet and the damage was extensive.

“In most cases, we were able to house people in hotels and in our safe house in Lewisburg, but we do have sister agencies around us in surrounding counties as well,” Mathias said.

Typically, people stay in the safe houses for about a month until they can get back on their feet.

Last year, Transitions helped more than 3,000 victims of domestic violence. Having this house open again will be a big help.

“We almost always have women here with children, and in most cases, for every one client we bring in, there’s at least one child,” Mathias said.

There are 12 beds at this safe house and people will move in next week.

“I love this house,” Mathias added. “It’s a warm and welcoming place for clients and their children that are escaping violence in their own homes.”

For more information, contact Transitions through its 24-hour hotline at 800-850-7948.