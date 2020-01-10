Search Is on for Vandals Who Hit Lackawanna State Park

Posted 6:28 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:27AM, January 10, 2020

LACKAWANNA STATE PARK, Pa. -- Officials are searching for the vandal or vandals who hit Lackawanna State Park.

State park officials say during the last two snowstorms, someone has been driving around the park, causing lots of damage and stealing.

Park officials posted photos of the damage to their Facebook page.

Park officials say in addition to driving over grass, signs, and barriers and smashing into a portable bathroom, that person or people are stealing signs, too.

Anyone with any information is asked to call park officials or the police.

