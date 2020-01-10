Rig Rollover Ties Up Traffic in Scranton

Posted 11:17 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 10, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A crash closed the inbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway (Route 11) Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. The truck rolled over blocking both lanes coming into the city near the Interstate 81 exit (191).

The wreck was cleared and the road reopened around 10 a.m.

There is no word on injuries.

For the latest traffic condition, head here.

