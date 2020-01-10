Rig Rollover Ties Up Traffic in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A crash closed the inbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway (Route 11) Friday morning.
The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. The truck rolled over blocking both lanes coming into the city near the Interstate 81 exit (191).
The wreck was cleared and the road reopened around 10 a.m.
There is no word on injuries.
For the latest traffic condition, head here.
7 comments
Corporate media basher
I will go faster, thank you!?
Corporate media basher
Too bad I’m topped out at 82 or I would go faster.
peatermoss
Just gotta Go even Faster
peatermoss
Need to catch up to the SUV roll overs.
JIMBRONY
Another Snowman wannabe.
Southbound and down, let them truckers roll (over)!!
JIMBRONY
Hard to say if he was going in right direction laying on his side like that.
Oh well, GO FASTER!!
donny hud43987
Go faster TRUCKERS!!!! My comment will be awaiting moderation!!