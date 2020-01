Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- One person is behind bars after firing a gun outside a home early Friday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

Police were called to Henry Street just after midnight.

Neighbors tell us they heard several shots fired.

According to officers, a man tried to rob someone at gunpoint, before firing the gun.

Police say no one was hurt.

That man is in custody in Luzerne County.