Luzerne County Man Sent to Prison for Violent Carjacking

Posted 2:53 pm, January 10, 2020, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One of two men involved in a violent carjacking in Wilkes-Barre has been sent to prison.

Dametrius Laws was sentenced Thursday to three to six years in state prison.  Laws pleaded guilty in October to robbery of a motor vehicle and theft for the 2016 carjacking incident on Diebel Avenue in April of 2016.

Laws and Corey Patrick were arrested in 2018.

According to investigators, one man tried to pull the female victim out of her vehicle while the other man got in the passenger seat. She was then punched in the face and dragged out of the SUV before the men took off.

Patrick is still awaiting trial.

3 comments

