Lakeland hosted Holy Cross in Lackawanna League boys basketball action. Crusaders pull away late to win 52-47.
Holy Cross @ Lakeland boys basketball
-
Holy Cross Boys Come Back to Beat Valley View 60-55
-
Burrier Leads Holy Cross to 65-42 Win Over Pittston Area
-
District Two Cross Country
-
Kaci Kranson Scores 29 As Holy Cross Tops Scranton in Girls Basketball
-
Holy Redeemer vs Holy Cross girls basketball
-
-
Cuillo Leads Old Forge Girls to 67-43 Win Over Holy Cross
-
WVC Cross Country
-
Good Morning PA – Suncom Industries and the Bucknell Bison
-
Riverside girls basketball preview
-
Dunmore vs Old Forge girls basketball
-
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton boys basketball
-
Kaci Kranson Holy Cross Sophomore
-
Cross Country @ Freeland