Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Crews were on scene for a house fire in Carbondale Friday night.

Video from a viewer is just into our newsroom.

You can see flames shooting from the second floor of a home along Terrace Street.

Firefighters were called to the home a little after 9 p.m.

Crews on scene say the home was vacant.

No word on the cause of the fire in Lackawanna County.