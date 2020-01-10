Competitive Spirit Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The HS Competitive Spirit State Championships were held at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Some 54 schools were part of the small school varsity division, that included six schools from our area participating during mid day sessions.

We start with District 11...Stroudsburg high school... they scored a 74.63 out of a perfect score of 100, and move on to semifinals

District 2... three school represented.. first up...Pittston Area... the Patriots building a pyramid structure, finished with a 73.90.. also good enough to go to semis...

Crestwood... the Comets with a good routine.. a 74.43 also gets them to the semifinal round...

Delaware Valley... the Warriors doing a series off somersaults, it looked good!!! but, not good enough to advance with a score of 62.92.

District 4 we had 2 teams also competing in the small varsity division...

First up Southern Columbia... the last to perform of the day in that bracket.

The Tigers move straight to finals with their score of a 79.97..

and Milton area... the Panthers finished with a 70.80 enough to put them into semis...

the finals are Saturday...

Of course, everybody is rooting for each other...

Sportsmanship the winner in Hershey.