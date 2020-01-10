16 To The Rescue: Zinia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Zinia is a 5-year-old pit bull terrier mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. She came in as a stray 26 months ago and shelter workers are baffled as to why she is still here.

"Being here for twp years, she just lays on her bed and is quiet." stated shelter worker Jimmy Mancus. "In a way, I think her spirit is broken and we're trying to get her spirit back, which is a shame."

When we met Zinia, all she wanted was a snack and to do a few tricks.

Mancus tells us Zinia is good with people, you just have to be patient.

"It might take her a little while to warm up to some people, said Mancus. "But that's not necessarily a reflection on her personality, I think that's more of the kennel. I can't stress enough how much the kennel weighs on these dogs."

Zinia is great with other canines.

In this story Meet some other pets that need forever homes

"She's great with male dogs, not so good with female dogs," stated Mancus. "I would say male dogs, no cats. If she is going to be the only dog in the home I think that would be fantastic, if you had a male dog, she loves to play."

One of her best buddies at the shelter is Montez. He's been here since April.

They play a lot together.

Workers hope someone will spend some time with Zinia outside of the kennel so you can see her spirit shine.

"I can't stress enough how much the kennel affects them and the behaviors that they display while they're in the kennel, " said Mancus. "When they're outside the kennel, it's a totally different thing. If you saw her laying in there and you saw her now, you wouldn't think it's the same dog."

If you are interested in adopting Zinia or her friend Montez, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Kearns at 16Rescue@wnep.com.