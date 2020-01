HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for a car in connection to shots fired near Hazleton.

On Monday, troopers say two men wearing black masks were seen banging on the door of a home on Garrison Road in Hazle Township.

They allegedly shot at a neighbor who tried to confront them then took off in a silver BMW.

If you recognize the car, you’re asked to call state police in Hazleton at 570-459-3890.