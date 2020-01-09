Scranton Man Accused of Violent Attack on Toddler

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly shaking a toddler so hard, the child suffered severe head trauma.
Giovanni Martoni, 31, of Scranton, is charged with aggravated assault and related crimes.
Officers say Martoni told them the child fell down the stairs in November and then tried to blame a babysitter.
He eventually admitted violently shaking the toddler when the child would not stop crying.
41.408969 -75.662412
1 Comment
mickmars
If The neck tattoos don’t prove what a badass this guy is. the fact he’s slaps around toddlers and no doubt women should. Prison is going to loooove this clown. Although I don’t believe this moron is going to love prison. He’s about to find out just how rough and tough he actually is. Karma. Sometimes you’ve gotta love it.