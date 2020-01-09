Scranton Man Accused of Violent Attack on Toddler

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly shaking a toddler so hard, the child suffered severe head trauma.

Giovanni Martoni, 31, of Scranton, is charged with aggravated assault and related crimes.

Officers say Martoni told them the child fell down the stairs in November and then tried to blame a babysitter.

He eventually admitted violently shaking the toddler when the child would not stop crying.