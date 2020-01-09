Pop-Up Ice Rink Getting Filled in Jim Thorpe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- The water is flowing, and thanks to a cold January day, some parts are even freezing over. Jim Thorpe now has its own ice rink right off the first base line at Sam Miller field.

"We are just hoping people use it. It's going to be free of charge. We are not charging anything. Even if you come without skates, we are getting skates collected from people and we will give you skates if you come," said William Solomon, Jim Thorpe Community Athletic Association.

Members of the Jim Thorpe Community Athletic Association built the pop-up rink. A group met at the field to check on the rink's condition.

Leroy Strohl is president of the association and the mastermind behind the project.

"I am very proud of the whole effort that the committee did and all the donations that are coming in. It's fantastic, unbelievable," said Strohl.

Years ago, the fire department used to flood out the basketball courts, but now that these pop-up ice rinks have become more popular, it was the groups way of bringing the winter fun back.

"We thought we'd improve it a little bit and bring it back to the town," said Solomon.

"It's been my dream for years and now we finally got one back," said Strohl.

As long as Mother Nature cooperates, the hope is to have it open this month. If not, there's still time for winter weather next month.

At least three inches of ice is needed before people can start skating.

"We are getting pretty close to it now and we might but then it's up to Mother Nature," said Solomon.

Community donations helped cover the cost of the ice rink.