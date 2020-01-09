New Jars Designed to Make Opening Easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- A grocery store chain that has stores in our area is selling a new product that's supposed to make popping a stubborn jar lid easier.

No matter how strong you are, we've all been faced with this situation. We go to crack open a jar of something and it takes maximum effort just to get it open. Boyer's Food Markets is testing out a new product that's designed to eliminate all of that stress and effort.

"Obviously, with people with arthritis is, elderly folks, people who don't have the strength to open a jar anymore, it really helps and I think that's what we're all trying to do -- help people make it easier to shop and make it easier to cook at home," said Anthony Gigliotti, Boyer's vice president of sales and marketing.

Go to any of the 18 Boyer's Food Markets stores and you'll find Darci's pasta sauce packaged in new easy-open jars. The patented design called Eeasy Lid by the company CCT features new jarring technology, making it easy for customers to pop the lid and start cooking.

By pressing that popper on the top, it breaks the vacuum seal, making the jars easier to open. Customers we spoke with at the Boyer's store in Orwigsburg are a big fan of the concept

"I think it's a great idea and it makes it much easier because I have problems opening the other cans. I think everyone should try it," Jean Brossman said.

CCT says it identified Boyer's as a distributor for the Eeasy Lid jars, in part, because its customers skew older. The jars are also 100 percent recyclable.