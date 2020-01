SCRANTON, Pa. — A mother is charged with assault for allegedly hitting her 11-year-old son in the face.

Police say Tami Nelson, 43, of Scranton, and her boyfriend assaulted the boy several times over the use of an Xbox game.

Nelson told investigators. a purse rack fell and hit her son in the face causing the injuries.

Her boyfriend, Bri Shoulars, was charged in September with assault and child endangerment.