Military Appreciation Day at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg highlights the state's agriculture industry, but on this day, farmers share the spotlight with the men and women who serve our country. It's Military Appreciation Day at the Farm Show.

"We bring a lot of our veterans' specialists, we bring a lot of our outreach recruiters. We get to interact with a lot of veterans at the Farm Show," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, PA Adjutant General.

Special activities were held throughout the day for members of the military.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' mobile outreach van was also there. Veteran service officers provided information and assistance to those who may be eligible for programs and benefits.

"There's some people today that we're getting direct help to. We're answering questions. We're also polling the veterans' community, and gathering information about services they need," said Gen. Carrelli.

Members of the military tell Newswatch 16 one of the highlights of the day is free milkshakes. By showing a military ID, veterans enjoyed the sweet treats.

In this story More at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

"I hadn't had one for so long. I have to watch what I eat with cancer and diabetes, but I decided coming here I'm going to eat. I asked the good Lord to let me and he does," Russell Leamer said.

Kids decorated postcards which will be sent to members of our military and veterans and active-duty military were invited to place a magnet on their hometowns on a giant Pennsylvania map.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, featuring nearly 12,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits.

The 2020 show runs January 4-11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday, January 5, when it runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, January 11, when it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

Admission is free. There is a $15 parking fee at all Farm Show Complex-operated lots.

40.286595 -76.883106