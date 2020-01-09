Jail Time for Former Fire Company Treasurer

DURYEA, Pa. -- A former treasurer who stole thousands from a fire company in Luzerne County is headed to jail.
Eric Wruble was sentenced Thursday to up to two years behind bars.
He pleaded guilty in October to stealing more than $136,000 from Germania Hose Company in Duryea.
2 comments
George Lamprinos
The hose company shares the blame. They allowed him to steal $136,000. No checks and balances. No periodic audits. He was the only one who was allowed to even look at the books. A good follow-up story would be to see if they now employ GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principals) or if they blindly trust the new treasurer.
PEATERMOSS
OK George, we get it. GAAP. Every time there’s one of these stories you chime in. Enough already. We get it. GAAP. Yawn… Did I mention GAAP…