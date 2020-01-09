Jail Time for Former Fire Company Treasurer

Posted 7:59 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 08:02PM, January 9, 2020

DURYEA, Pa. -- A former treasurer who stole thousands from a fire company in Luzerne County is headed to jail.

Eric Wruble was sentenced Thursday to up to two years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty in October to stealing more than $136,000 from Germania Hose Company in Duryea.

2 comments

  • George Lamprinos

    The hose company shares the blame. They allowed him to steal $136,000. No checks and balances. No periodic audits. He was the only one who was allowed to even look at the books. A good follow-up story would be to see if they now employ GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principals) or if they blindly trust the new treasurer.

