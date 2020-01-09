Hughesville basketball bouncing back

With an 8-2 record Hughesville is off to a solid start in HS boys basketball.  The Spartans have quality wins over Wyalusing Valley and St. John Neumann.  But, a loss to Mt. Carmel Area snapped a five game winning streak for the Spartans.

