× Hopping From One Holiday To The Next: It’s Already Easter Candy Crunch Time At Gertrude Hawk

A lot of us just wrapped up Christmas and New Year’s.

But for one company in Lackawanna County, Easter is all the buzz this week.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a rare behind the scenes look on Thursday inside the Gertrude Hawk Chocolate Factory in Throop.

It’s already crunch time for the candy company that’s cranking out several sweet productions for Easter.

Below is what Gertrude Hawk Management says it plans to make for the Easter holiday which falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020.