Hopping From One Holiday To The Next: It’s Already Easter Candy Crunch Time At Gertrude Hawk
A lot of us just wrapped up Christmas and New Year’s.
But for one company in Lackawanna County, Easter is all the buzz this week.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a rare behind the scenes look on Thursday inside the Gertrude Hawk Chocolate Factory in Throop.
It’s already crunch time for the candy company that’s cranking out several sweet productions for Easter.
Below is what Gertrude Hawk Management says it plans to make for the Easter holiday which falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
- We will make 210,000 boxes of Bunny Smidgens for Easter 2020, which is over 190,000 pounds of Smidgens
- 40% of the Easter Smidgens made are Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, the most popular and best selling flavor by far
- We make over 30 different Chocolate Eggs at Easter, over 35,000 pounds of Chocolate Eggs
- We make 18 different Chocolate Bunnies at Easter, over 30,000 of Chocolate Bunnies