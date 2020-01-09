× Guilty Plea in Wayne County Fraud Case

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to conspiracy in Wayne County.

Shawn Decker of Honesdale was being paid to be a care provider for his mother by a company funded through Pennsylvania Medicare.

Investigators say his mother, Bonnie Decker, filled out timesheets for Shawn during the ten months he was in prison.

Authorities figured out the scam when they noticed a large amount of cash being deposited on Decker’s phone and commissary accounts at the prison in Wayne County.

Decker pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and theft by deception.

Sentencing is scheduled for March in Wayne County.