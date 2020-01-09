Former Hazleton Mayor Enters Congressional Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- The race for the seat in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District just got a little more crowded.

Former Democrat and Hazleton Mayor Michael Marsicano announced his candidacy as a Republican on Thursday morning in a video on social media.

Congressman Matt Cartwright, a Democrat from Lackawanna County, currently holds the seat. Cartwright is running for a fifth term. Nationally, Republicans have targeted his district as one that could flip in the 2020 election.

Others challenging him this fall include former Staff Sgt. Earl Granville, Luzerne County Councilman Harry Haas, and veteran and retired police officer Teddy Daniels.

The primary election is April 28, 2020, and the general election is November 3, 2020.

