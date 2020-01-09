Former Hazleton Mayor Enters Congressional Race

Posted 11:56 am, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 12:38PM, January 9, 2020

HAZLETON, Pa. -- The race for the seat in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District just got a little more crowded.

Former Democrat and Hazleton Mayor Michael Marsicano announced his candidacy as a Republican on Thursday morning in a video on social media.

Congressman Matt Cartwright, a Democrat from Lackawanna County, currently holds the seat. Cartwright is running for a fifth term. Nationally, Republicans have targeted his district as one that could flip in the 2020 election.

Others challenging him this fall include former Staff Sgt. Earl Granville, Luzerne County Councilman Harry Haas, and veteran and retired police officer Teddy Daniels.

The primary election is April 28, 2020, and the general election is November 3, 2020.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.