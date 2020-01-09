Does It Really Work: Chewbrush

Chewbrush is the world's first dog toy that is also a toothbrush for your dog. The maker claims that as your pup chews, they brush their own teeth. Your dog will actually be cleaning their teeth in three ways. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
