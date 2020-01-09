Crews Battle Fire, Frigid Temperatures in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firefighters are battling flames in Monroe County.

They were called to a home on Larsens Lane in Stroud Township, south of Stroudsburg, around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found the homeowner, a man in his 90s, outside. He's now staying with family.

Crews in Stroud Twp battle blaze and frigid temperatures at early morning blaze @WNEP pic.twitter.com/38DGFhcy76 — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) January 9, 2020

With temperatures in teens, fire crews battled not only flames but freezing water, hoses, and equipment.

Plus, crews say there's a lack of overall manpower because of a statewide shortage of volunteer firefighters.

The house is gutted.

A fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause of Thursday morning's fire in Monroe County.