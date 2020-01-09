Crews Battle Fire, Frigid Temperatures in Monroe County

Posted 5:54 am, January 9, 2020, by

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firefighters are battling flames in Monroe County.

They were called to a home on Larsens Lane in Stroud Township, south of Stroudsburg, around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found the homeowner, a man in his 90s, outside. He's now staying with family.

With temperatures in teens, fire crews battled not only flames but freezing water, hoses, and equipment.

Plus, crews say there's a lack of overall manpower because of a statewide shortage of volunteer firefighters.

The house is gutted.

A fire marshal has been called in to look for the cause of Thursday morning's fire in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.