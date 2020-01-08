× Watching Jeopardy’s Greatest with Former Contestant from Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Former Jeopardy contestant Dave Mattingly of Old Forge tried to keep up with the Jeopardy trio on the second night of Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time Tournament.

Arguably the three best to ever take the Jeopardy stage, are going head to head to head for the chance to win $1 million and of course bragging rights.

It’s a little stressful for me. I’ve been privileged enough to meet all three of these people before and I’m rooting for them all. I just wish they all could win, obviously, that can’t happen,” said Mattingly.

The contestants in this special tournament are James Holzhauer, who holds the most Jeopardy records, Ken Jennings, who has won the most consecutive games, and Brad Rutter, who is Jeopardy’s all-time earnings winner.

The first contestant to win three nights takes home the $1 million prize.

Mattingly spent time with the trio while playing in a trivia competition with them in Las Vegas.

“They all want to win but they’re not going to step all over you to do it.”

Mattingly appeared on Jeopardy in July of last year and his ties to the Scranton area were on full display.

“Once the game started, I thought I might feel some nerves or something but not really. I was pretty focused. It was almost as if I was sitting in my home in my living room just playing along with the tv,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly won three games. The most difficult part Mattingly says was mastering the buzzer.

“It is without a doubt the toughest thing to master when you’re playing the game. When you get to the point where you can go on the show, pretty much all three contestants know everything on the board. It all comes down to the buzzer timing,” said Mattingly.

And his pick to finish as Jeopardy’s Greatest of All Time?

“Brad because he has been undefeated in every Jeopardy game he’s ever come back to play for the last 15 years or so.”