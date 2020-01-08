Two Troopers Hurt in Scuffle with Knife-Wielding Suspect

Posted 2:21 pm, January 8, 2020, by

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two state troopers were slashed trying to subdue a man accused of attacking a family member with knives in Montour County.

State police were called Tuesday night to a home on Pepper Hill Drive in Cooper Township after reports that Michael Hartzell was throwing knives at his sister.

When troopers arrived, they found Hartzell armed with two knives. They used a taser to subdue him and take him into custody. Two troopers received non-life-threatening injuries in the scuffle.

Hartzell, 24, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.