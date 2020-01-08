× Two Troopers Hurt in Scuffle with Knife-Wielding Suspect

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two state troopers were slashed trying to subdue a man accused of attacking a family member with knives in Montour County.

State police were called Tuesday night to a home on Pepper Hill Drive in Cooper Township after reports that Michael Hartzell was throwing knives at his sister.

When troopers arrived, they found Hartzell armed with two knives. They used a taser to subdue him and take him into custody. Two troopers received non-life-threatening injuries in the scuffle.

Hartzell, 24, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.