This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Ice Safety Tips & PA’s River of the Year Award

Posted 11:25 am, January 8, 2020, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll get some ice safety tips from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and we'll tell you how you can vote to make the Lackawanna River Pennsylvania's river of the year.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

