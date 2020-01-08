Snow Day at Kirby Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Usually, a blustery, winter day makes for an uneventful morning at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre ... unless it's a snow day.

"School canceled, completely," rejoiced third grader Maximus Passarelli.

"Well because I wanted to go outside today because this is the first snow day in January," said Nathan King, a kindergartner from Kingston.

"Today is fun because we have no school and sometimes, we can get our faces really cold when we dip our faces into the snow," explained fourth grader JJ Powers.

Nathan King says sledding is his favorite and others agree.

"I like sledding, like you know ... we've even done races," said Passarelli as he drinks his hot cocoa.

"I like just trying to run up the mountain and slide down it," said fourth grader Dominik Lafontaine.

Kids in Kirby Park tell Newswatch 16 they have a lot of options as to what to do with a snow day, but they tell us outside is the place to be.

"Well because the weather like snow is fun to play in," added King, who says he likes sledding better than playing video games. "Yeah, because video games just make you fat."

"We're just trying to be out here having fun," added Lafontaine.

These children agree: a sunny snow day is best spent having fun in the snow.