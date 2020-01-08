× School Bus Driver Charged with DUI after Crash

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bus driver in Wyoming County is facing charges after police say he was driving under the influence when he crashed a bus full of students into a tree.

Brandon Harvey, 26, of Sugar Run, is accused of driving off the roadway and into a tree while visibly impaired.

It happened last month in Windham Township.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.