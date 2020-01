Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A salon destroyed by fire last week in Monroe County is back in business.

JTL Salon reopened Tuesday inside a former barbershop in East Stroudsburg.

The temporary location is just a block away from the old space on South Courtland Street.

News of the reopening spread quick.

When Newswatch 16 stopped by Tuesday afternoon, we found clients getting their hair done here in Monroe County.