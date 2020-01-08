× On The Moooooooove: Inside The PA Farm Shows Interactive Exhibits

As the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show continues this week in Harrisburg, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out some of the event’s most popular interactive activities.

They included eye catching attractions ranging from virtual reality horse racing to the “hempmobile,” a BMW with an interior, body and battery components made of hemp.

The farm show in Harrisburg is considered America’s largest indoor agricultural event. It runs through Saturday, wrapping up at 5 p.m. on January 11, 2020.

Admission is free. Parking is $15 in all Farm Show Complex-operated lots.

Click here for the event schedule.

Newswatch 16’s Nikki Krize checked out other parts of the farm show on Monday. Head here for more.

To view this year’s butter sculpture attraction, click here.